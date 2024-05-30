Hundreds of South Coast Student Mathletes Go Head-to-Head at 2024 Math Superbowl

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The brightest math minds on the South Coast squared off at the 39th annual Math Superbowl competition held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Nearly 350 fourth- through sixth-graders from 30 public and private schools throughout southern Santa Barbara County competed through three rigorous written tests. They then tackled a hands-on team challenge: engineering the tallest free-standing tower using 30 paper straws, three feet of masking tape, and one rubber band.

Awards are earned individually and by grade level, with a top award given to the highest-scoring school overall. This year, that distinction was earned by Peabody Charter School, which scored 752 points (out of a total possible of 900.) Second and third place in the “School Overall” category went to Mountain View Elementary and Washington Elementary schools, respectively.

First-place individual scorers were:

Fourth grade (four students tied for first place)

Annabelle Zhang, Laguna Blanca; Oliver Conway, Montecito Union School; Eliana Husein, Peabody Charter School; Francis Yang, Peabody Charter School

Fifth grade:

Harper Read, Peabody Charter School

Sixth grade: (two students tied for first place)

Bryant Zhang, Mountain View School; Cody Walker, Washington Elementary School

For a full list of top scorers in all categories, click HERE.

Demian Barnett, Superintendent/Principal of Peabody Charter School, said in his 12 years at the campus, this is the first time the Panthers have earned the top award.

“Earning a first place win schoolwide is a true team effort, and it takes the combined efforts and skills of every student on the team, as well as all of the teachers and parent volunteers who help them,” Barnett said. “A number one spot reflects our commitment to mathematics and to kids. This is just so fun to watch students compete like this, outside of the sporting realm.”

Peabody Charter School fifth-grader Harper Read scored a perfect 50 points on the individual test, earning her a first-place win in her grade. “It felt really exciting when my name was called and it was even more exciting when my whole school was called because we got to do it all together.”

The South Coast-based Math Superbowl is sponsored by Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Peabody Charter School, and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. A North County-based Math Superbowl took place in March.

Jeff Linder, a Math Specialist at Montecito Union School and one of the coordinators of the event, said “It is fun to see the excitement on the kids’ faces. They are passionate about mathematics and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to create an event for them to display and celebrate their abilities. This is their Superbowl.”

Ellen Barger, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the Santa Barbara County Education Office, was on hand to announce winners and congratulate the students: “This program unleashes hundreds of curious, confident mathematicians who proudly represent their schools and our community. We are especially grateful to all the volunteer coaches, parents, and teachers who guide students through their frustration and uncertainty to push themselves and each other beyond expectations.”

Congratulations to all of the participants!