To many, he was Ian, but to his babies, he was Papa and, to his mom, Pooh.

Ian was born in Hollywood, California, in 1956 to his beloved mother, Helen Jane, and father, Malcolm Peters. He moved to Santa Barbara at the age of 5 and called it home for most of his life. It is in Santa Barbara that he started his family and made his mark on the music scene.

Ian’s dedication to his bass is one that couldn’t be matched. He ate, slept, and breathed the bass. He lived by the words of one of his favorite bass players Jaco Pastorius, “Music is in the air; it’s my job to pull it out.” He was a master of his craft, and he helped bring the flavor of Latin jazz to Santa Barbara.

In his late teens, Ian was influenced by the musical greats — Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and Carlos Santana. He asked his mom for a bass, and she obliged. Ian was able to pick up the bass from there and play it by ear. The match was lit, and there was no turning back; he was going to be a bass player.

Ian started making a name for himself, sharpening his skills and playing in many of Santa Barbara’s Latin jazz bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s and beyond: the Ceniza, Tropical Knights, Luis Miranda’s Final Touch, Cache with Sonny Rivera, Rubaya, Mambo’n, Sabor Latino Big Band, Somos Son, Rumba Jazz, 360 Sextet, Conga Punks, Canela, Oxnard Salsa Ensemble, Bigfoot Invasion, The Lounge Trio, Louie Cruz Beltran, and the Estrada Brothers, just to name some of the bands. Ian’s versatility and talent showed. His good friend Cougar Estrada said, “He played many styles from foxtrot to bebop to rock. He was a bloody great bass player! Ahead of his time. And he knew it.”

The Estrada Brothers was one of the most notable bands Ian was a part of, giving him the opportunity to play with many skilled musicians and make lifelong connections. The band originated in the mid-1950s, and Ian joined in 1984.

The Estrada Brothers helped bring Latin jazz to Santa Barbara, playing at venues that were integral to the scene. Their hot, percussive sound was heard at Casa de la Raza, The Sea Cove Jazz Café, SOhO, Ruby’s Café, Papagallo’s, Roy’s, De la Guerra Plaza, and the Santa Barbara Jazz Festival at Leadbetter Beach.

With the Estrada Brothers, Ian had the opportunity to open for jazz giants: Stan Getz, Les McCann, Dave Brubeck, and Tito Puente, the latter of the three taking place at the Santa Barbara Jazz Festival. Not only did Ian open for these renowned musicians, but he was also able to share the stage with them, playing with percussionists Poncho Sanchez and Mongo Santamaría, trumpeter Adolfo Acosta, and drummer Cougar Estrada, who became his lifelong friend.

When the Estrada Brothers recorded with major jazz label Milestone Records (Fantasy Studios), one of Ian’s lifelong dreams was fulfilled. The sessions in TKTK1997 landed them a hit, the infectiously danceable “Get Out of My Way.” Ian was on his upright Ampeg baby bass, playing seamlessly. He was officially a recording artist. After recording the album, Ian went on to play with the Estrada Brothers for 19 years. He also continued playing locally in various bands, because he loved to gig whether it was with a couple of friends or with a full band. In 2016, he had the opportunity to showcase his skills yet again and played with one of his favorite groups, War.

Ian’s life was not without hardships, but if there is one thing that’s for sure, he was an artist who always remained true and had soul. Despite the number of music recordings under his belt and the noteworthy bands he’d played with, Ian always remained humble. He was always eager to learn new styles and techniques. When he wasn’t playing, he was practicing, often studying other bass players he respected, Ray Brown, Jaco Pastorius, James Jamerson, etc.

Above all else, his two greatest loves were his daughters, Tania and Ana “Booboo,” in whom he instilled his love and appreciation for music. He loved deeply, and if you were one of the lucky few, you felt it. And of course, if he didn’t like you, you felt it, too. He was as real as they come. He was never afraid to show his love and appreciation or to speak his mind. He was genuine, and, of course, very handsome.

He will be missed beyond words by all that loved him, especially his babies, Tania and Ana “Booboo”; granddaughter, Elena “Little Elena”; and best friend and brother Cougar Estrada.

Ian, Papa, we miss your deep belly laughs, warm hugs, and beautiful sense of humor. Most importantly, we miss talking about music and sharing tunes. Your tune plays on forever in our hearts.