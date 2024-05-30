Lompoc Valley Chamber Celebrates Youth Leadership with Graduation of Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Class of 2024.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, May 30, 2024- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the successful graduation of the Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley (YLLV) Class of 2024, consisting of 18 bright students within the Lompoc community. The graduation ceremony was attended by approximately 70 individuals and was held at the Mission Events Center in Lompoc where Dr. Clara A. Finneran, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, delivered an inspiring keynote address.

Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley (YLLV) is a distinguished program designed for high school students entering their junior year. It aims to motivate and empower students through various activities such as team-building exercises, issues-related seminars, community projects, and interactions with local leaders. Established in 1998 through a collaboration between the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lompoc Unified School District, the program serves as an investment in the future of the Lompoc Valley by nurturing the development of young leaders within the community.

“The graduation ceremony was a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the students and the programs volunteers & Board of Directors. It highlighted the importance of investing in the future of the Lompoc Valley by nurturing the leadership potential of its youth, states Lompoc Valley Chamber CEO De’Vika Stalling. This program embodies YLLV’s commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders who will contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community.”

For more information about Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley and other programs offered by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.lompoc.com