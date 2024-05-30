Project Connect Utility Work Continues on Hollister Avenue

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

When

May 29 – 31, 2024

6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Where

Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue

What

From approximately 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 29 – 31, utility companies will be working on Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue to relocate underground utilities in advance of Project Connect construction. During this time, lane shifts will be in place to provide safe working space and keep vehicles moving through the affected areas.

Please drive with caution and use alternative routes, when possible. Please share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.

Additional Information

Project Connect is the City of Goleta’s large-scale construction project that includes Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions, Hollister Avenue Bridge Relocation Project, two new roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the Highway 217 interchange, the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project, and San Jose Creek flood control capacity improvements. Project completion is anticipated in 2026 when drivers and pedestrians will have increased east-west access across Old Town Goleta.

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116 or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.