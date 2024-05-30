SBCAS Joins Forces With CalAnimals and the ASPCA for Inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services is proud to announce its participation in the first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day, organized by the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), and ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Scheduled for Saturday, June 1, this Statewide initiative aims to find loving homes for over 2,024 shelter pets across California.

More than 150 animal shelters and organizations throughout the State will be offering free adoptions as part of this groundbreaking event. The ASPCA has generously committed to covering adoption fees for participating shelters, ensuring that the adoption process is accessible to all.

“California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving,” said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals. “By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change. This unprecedented and collaborative statewide effort can help reduce the number of animals in our shelters while also providing loving, caring families for our most vulnerable pets. There has never been a better time or better selection of incredible animals ready for new homes, and we know the people of California will rise to this challenge.”

Potential adopters can visit one of our three local animal shelters between 10am and 6pm on Saturday June 1, 2024 to meet pets in search of their forever home.

• 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara

• 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria

• 1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc

Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar says, “We invite everyone to consider adopting a pet during California Adopt-a-Pet Day. When you welcome a shelter pet into your home, you’re giving them a new chance at happiness and bringing more joy into your own life. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and finding loving homes for animals in need. Join us on June 1 as we team up with animal welfare organizations across California for this special adoption event.”

For more information about California Adopt-a-Pet Day and to find a participating shelter near you, please visit www.caadoptapetday.org

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services

SBCAS operates 3 shelters and serves more than 6,000 pets annually across the County, and is dedicated to promoting and protecting the health, safety, and welfare of animals and people in our community. Through innovative programs and collaborative partnerships, SBCAS strives to create a compassionate and inclusive environment where all residents and their pets can thrive.

For more information on adoption, fostering, volunteering, or spaying/neutering services, please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at sbcanimalservices.

About the California Animal Welfare Association

The California Animal Welfare Association (“CalAnimals”) formed in 2018 through a merger between California’s two statewide animal-welfare associations: California Animal Control Directors Association (CACDA) and State Humane Association of California (SHAC). The organization exists to support the success of animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities. Programs and activities include trainings, conferences, certifications, disaster response, leadership development, legislative advocacy, and more. Interested in learning more about the California Animal Welfare Association? Visit www.calanimals.org

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.