Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch to Showcase Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen will support two separate operational test launches of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile off the Vandenberg Test Range scheduled for the first week of June.

The first test is scheduled for June 4 from 12:01 a.m. to June 4, 2024, 6:01 a.m., Pacific Time from north Vandenberg. The second test is scheduled for June 6 from 12:01 a.m. to June 6, 6:01 a.m., Pacific Time from north Vandenberg.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

“Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen are committed to supporting our mission partners and these vitally important test launches from the Western Range,” said Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “Test launches like these are critical in safeguarding the defense our nation.”

Consistent with previous test launches, this routine, unarmed ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

“A previous test launch slated for February 2024 had to be postponed due to some needed repairs at Reagan Test Site,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander. “This summer’s test launch was already scheduled so it made sense to do them both while all the necessary personnel were in place. The launches were scheduled well in advance and have nothing to do with world events.”

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) range operations, contact SLD 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.