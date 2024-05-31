My husband, Alex, and I are very supportive of the project the Miramar is about to embark on. We are so grateful to have the Miramar here in our Montecito community. It is one of the most beautiful hotels with outstanding service, not to mention fantastic food that we often enjoy, among other things. We think it is a very good idea to have employee housing incorporated into the hotel — it makes nothing but sense given the cost of housing in surrounding neighborhoods.

Thank you to the Miramar for continuously keeping the community informed and remaining a first-class partner to the community.