Dos Pueblos High Grad Ryann Neushul Named to USA Women’s Water Polo Roster for Paris Olympics

Dos Pueblos High product Ryann Neushul was named to the 2024 United States Women’s Water Polo team for the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. team revealed its 13 player roster on Thursday, May 30 at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Ryann Neushul now joins her two sisters as an Olympian as her eldest sister Kiley won a gold medal at the 2016 olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and middle sister Jamie came home with a gold medal from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Ryann’s parents Peter and Kathy Neushul run 805 water polo club and have helped turn Santa Barbara into a hotbed for women’s water polo talent.

The Santa Barbara area has had a women’s water polo representative at the past five olympic games, including Thalia Munroe (2004), Kami Craig (2008, 2012 and 2016), Kiley Neushul (2016), Sami Hill (2016) , Paige Hauschild (2020) and Jamie Neushul (2020).

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics is on July 26.