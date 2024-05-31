BREAKING: UC Santa Barbara Academic Workers to Go on Strike on Monday
Dos Pueblos High Grad Ryann Neushul Named to USA Women’s Water Polo Roster for Paris Olympics

Ryann Neushul of Santa Barbara Joins her Sisters Kiley and Jamie as an Olympian

By Victor Bryant
Fri May 31, 2024 | 11:29am
Ryann Neushul was named to the USA Women's Water Polo team for the Paris Olympics. | Credit: Courtesy

Dos Pueblos High product Ryann Neushul  was named to the 2024 United States Women’s Water Polo team for the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. team revealed its 13 player roster on Thursday, May 30 at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Ryann Neushul now joins her two sisters as an Olympian as her eldest sister Kiley won a gold medal at the 2016 olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and middle sister Jamie came home with a gold medal from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Ryann’s parents Peter and Kathy Neushul run 805 water polo club and have helped turn Santa Barbara into a hotbed for women’s water polo talent. 

The Santa Barbara  area has had a women’s water polo representative at the past five olympic games, including Thalia Munroe (2004), Kami Craig (2008, 2012 and 2016), Kiley Neushul (2016), Sami Hill (2016) , Paige Hauschild (2020) and Jamie Neushul (2020).

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics is on July 26.

Fri May 31, 2024 | 20:37pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/05/31/dos-pueblos-high-grad-ryann-neushul-named-to-usa-womens-water-polo-roster-for-paris-olympics/
