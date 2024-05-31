Some time ago, my parents, Dr. Arnold and Mrs. Doris Medved, set aside funds with The Mental Wellness Center here in Santa Barbara. It took some time before the funds were used to raise mental awareness with local 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

The program was a phenomenal success. The students were so curious and grateful to find out about depression, bipolar disorder, and even schizophrenia.

Now the program has been expanded to the local high schools, the rest of California, and even to the rest of the nation.

Every month is Mental Health Awareness Month — we have very unfortunately been witness to the horrible consequences that can occur when mental health is lost.

The time to be aware is always and forever.