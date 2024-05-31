Replacement of Northbound U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Nearing Completion/Traffic Switch Planned Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Caltrans is nearing completion of reconstructing the US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge on northbound US 101 in Goleta. A northbound traffic switch is scheduled to occur on the morning of Wednesday, June 5, following final striping. This traffic switch will place northbound traffic on the newly completed bridge, ending the temporary two-way traffic on southbound US 101.

A southbound traffic switch is planned for late June that will result in two-way traffic on the new bridge. This will allow for demolition and reconstruction of the existing southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge. Full dates and times of this work will be announced when details are certain.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on State Route 217. Caltrans is continuing concrete and drainage work on this project. Travelers should be aware of bicycle riders in this construction area.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.