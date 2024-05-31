To Baby Kasper

You came into our lives three years ago, and we lost you this month, way too soon.

You were the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful dog we could ever wish for, and we miss you terribly.

You loved us, you loved your home, and you loved riding in the car. You wanted to be with us wherever we would go.

We are grateful for the years you spent with us, and we are heart-broken without you.

We are thankful to Dr. Harmon at St. Francis Animal Clinic for her kindness and compassion. We know she did everything she could to help you.

Your human parents know that if any dog can get into Heaven, it will be you. If we get there ourselves some day, we know you will be the first one to greet us.

We love and cherish you, Baby. You are forever in our hearts.