UC Santa Barbara Guardian Scholars Program Recognizes Outstanding Foster Youth Achievements During Foster Youth Awareness Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — May 31, 2024 — As Foster Youth Awareness Month comes to a close, the University of California, Santa Barbara Guardian Scholars Program is proud to announce the recognition of Madi Urabe-Myers and Andrea Munoz, two former foster youth students. These students were honored with the inaugural and prestigious Student Success Scholarship, highlighting their remarkable academic and personal achievements despite facing challenges associated with childhood experiences in the foster care system.

The Guardian Scholars Program at UCSB stands as a beacon of support for students who have experienced foster care. Established in 2008 to provide a nurturing environment and vital resources, the program empowers these students to thrive academically and personally. The program helps students transition into higher education, assists them in addressing their basic needs while they are students so they can succeed academically, and prepares them for post-graduation whether that’s preparing to enter the workforce or applying for a graduate program.

In line with the statewide initiative, UCSB’s Guardian Scholars Program has received crucial state funding, underscoring the State’s and the university’s dedication to creating a supportive environment for students with foster care backgrounds. This funding, allocated to every University of California campus starting in 2022, enables the expansion and enhancement of foster youth support programs, ensuring that students receive the assistance they need to excel in their academic pursuits.

“The UCSB Guardian Scholars Program is not just about providing financial aid; it’s about creating a supportive community where foster youth can thrive and realize their full potential,” said Stephany Rubio, Director of the Guardian Scholars Program. “Through mentorship, resources, and consistent support, we aim to empower our students to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.”

As Foster Youth Awareness Month shines a spotlight on the experiences and triumphs of foster youth, UCSB remains committed to celebrating the resilience and accomplishments of its Guardian Scholars. The Student Success Scholarship, a $2,000 award, serves as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of these students, inspiring others to reach for their goals despite adversity.

UCSB invites the community to join in honoring the achievements of foster youth and to support programs like the Guardian Scholars Program, which make a meaningful difference in the lives of students.

For more information about the UCSB Guardian Scholars Program and its initiatives, please visit https://admissions.sa.ucsb.edu/communities/foster-youth