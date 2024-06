To the taxi driver who took me to the Cottage emergency room from Vista del Monte on May 18, my heartfelt thanks. Your kindness, generosity, and compassion are exceptional and rarely encountered. I am grateful to have met a mensch such as yourself in my hour of need. I hope maybe I’ll get a chance to thank you by voice or in person.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.