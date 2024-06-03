Metropolitan Theatres Celebrates Families with Metro Summer Kids Movies Bringing Family Favorites On-Screen at Camino Real Cinemas

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

June 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA: Metropolitan Theatres announces the return of Metro Summer Kids Movies from June 20 through August 8 at Camino Real Cinemas, located at 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Movie-goers can celebrate summer and enjoy the big-screen experience with family and friends for just $2 per ticket, and no booking fee for online and mobile purchases. Tickets will be available to purchase at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and at theatre box offices.

“The summer movie program offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

The Metro Summer Kids Movies series will offer a new film every week at 10am every Thursday morning at Camino Real Cinemas. The weekly shows offer the perfect activity for field trips and group summer camp outings.

Moviegoers will enjoy their favorites like Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Despicable Me 2, Secret Life of Pets, and more as part of this series. For more information on Metro Summer Kids Movies, including the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies.

In addition to Metro Summer Kids Movies, families can look forward to a summer of brand new family friendly releases at Metropolitan’s Santa Barbara and Goleta theatres including Garfield which isnow playing, Inside Out 2 on June 14, Despicable Me 4 on July 4, Harold and the Purple Crayon on August 2, My Penguin Friend on August 16, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on September 6.

Metro Summer Kids Movies schedules :

Camino Real Cinemas: Thursdays at 10am

· 6/20: Spider-Man: Into the Spider

· 6/27: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

· 7/4: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

· 7/11: The Angry Birds Movie

· 7/18: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

· 7/25: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

· 8/1: Despicable Me 2

· 8/8: The Secret Life of Pets

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 13 theatres and 73 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.