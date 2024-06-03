Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 3, 2024

Join the fun at Santa Barbara Public Library’s (SBPL) Summer Reading Program for a season of hands-on learning opportunities for all ages! Kicking off on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Alameda Park and running through August 31, the program includes an out-of-this-world game board for children to track their reading, and a Summer Book Bingo card for teens and adults to win prizes. Kids can earn beads for their reading key chain or bracelet by talking to library staff about their books. The program also features special events like wildlife meet and greets, hula hoop classes, and off-site book swaps, designed to promote literacy and keep everyone engaged and entertained throughout the summer.

Summer Reading Kick-off at Alameda Park:

Stop by the Library on the Go van for free snow cones from Kona Ice, activities, a scavenger hunt, and summer reading materials. Children will also receive a free book when they sign up for summer reading.

Saturday, June 8, 2024

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Adult Summer Reading Kick-off at Fox Wine Co.:

Adults can join in the fun too! Visit the Library on the Go van for libations and librarians and pick up some summer reads.

Thursday, June 13, 2024

5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Lunch at the Library:

Free, nutritious meals are available for children ages 0-18 as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Lunch will be served and eaten on the Central Library Plaza without any income requirements, sign-ups, or registrations. Free special events and programming geared toward children and teens will accompany lunch on most days.

June 17 through August 16 – Monday through Friday

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.