Special Recruitment for Single Family Design Board

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 30, 2024

Do you have a passion for making a difference in your community? Share your ideas and be a part of a City team by joining one of our 32 City Advisory Groups! The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, we have 2 vacancies on the Single Family Design Board. If you’re interested in serving on the Single Family Design Board, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309. For a detailed list of vacancies and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline is Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time)

The City Council will make appointments to the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.