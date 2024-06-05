Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA (June 2024) Get ready to witness an extraordinary display of talent, excitement, and wonder under the Big Top at Circus Vargas with the all new 2024 production, ‘Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!’ in Santa Barbara at the Earl Warren Showgrounds June 17 – 27 and the Madonna Inn June 21 – July 8!

The show features Opera trained Ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson, who guides the audience through an experience of different cultures and nationalities, joining hand in hand, coming together through acrobatic and aerial artistry to entertain, laugh, live, love, and celebrate as one! Featuring the world’s finest performers from 15 different countries!

Join us for more laughs, more thrills, and more priceless memories, under the Big Top…ONLY at

Circus Vargas! Don’t miss the ultimate entertainment experience of 2024!

Get your tickets NOW at: Circusvargas.com/tickets

Earl Warren Showgrounds