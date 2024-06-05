Have Your Say: Public Input Needed on Transportation Funding and Regional Growth

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – The virtual and in-person Connected 2050 public listening sessions defining Santa Barbara County’s future growth and regional transportation investments concluded last week. Transportation planning officials are still welcoming comments via an online survey available in English and Spanish until June 7.

Every four years, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments updates the Regional Transportation Plan and Sustainable Communities Strategy, known as Connected 2050. Public input is vital to develop a robust plan that meets the transportation needs of the region now and into the future.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors will consider selecting the Connected 2050 growth scenarios at their June 20 meeting which will define how the region will grow over the next 25-years.

“Connected2050 aims at not just enhancing mobility but ensuring our growth is balanced with environmental stewardship and social equity,” said SBCAG Director and Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann. “Your participation will bring invaluable perspectives to the table, helping us align our regional transportation projects with California’s ambitious climate goals.”

The public listening sessions and online surveys allow the public to voice their opinions, learn about transportation funding and major priority projects for North County and South Coast, and understand how these efforts align with California’s climate goals to define how the region will grow.

SBCAG Board Chair, Steve Lavagnino, emphasized the plan’s forward-thinking approach, stating, “The 2025 update of Connected2050 focuses on making regional transportation projects more visible while ensuring we’re meeting current regulations and lowering our greenhouse gas emissions. Your feedback is critical as we prioritize North County and South Coast projects.”

Additional feedback can be submitted in writing until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024. Written comments can be submitted via U.S. Postal Service to 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110; or electronically by emailing info@sbcag.org.