Replacement of Northbound U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Will Result in Traffic Switch Beginning Thursday, June 6

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — The replacement of the northbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge in Goleta is complete. Northbound US 101 traffic will be detoured onto the new northbound bridge on a temporary traffic alignment beginning Thursday morning, June 6.

Southbound US 101 traffic will temporarily stay on the existing southbound bridge in its current alignment until early summer 2024, when an additional traffic switch will move the southbound traffic to the northbound bridge to allow for the demolition and replacement of the southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge.

Full dates and times of this work will be announced when details are certain.

Traffic will continue to be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Ramps will be closed intermittently with advanced notice during the traffic switches.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in Summer2025.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on State Route 217. Travelers should be aware of bicycle riders in this construction area. The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.