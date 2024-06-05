I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, completed college at Arizona State University, returned to S.B. to elevated real estate, jobs with low pay, and made a go of it for a year. Returned to Scottsdale, found a good job, purchased a home, flipped it, upgraded, flipped, etc. I decided to visit this week. What happened?

In high school, Friday and Saturday nights were trips up and down State Street. Businesses were thriving; Paseo Nuevo was actually new. Locals played volleyball at East Beach or hung out at Hendry’s Beach; tourists were off Carrillo Boulevard or Leadbetter. The homeless were always a part of S.B., mainly by the beach, Fig Tree, some parks, and onramps. No issues, everyone got along for the most part. The beaches were well kept and thriving. Now, they are lined with seaweed, debris, and not groomed by tractors.

Some family are still here; some have moved to Santa Ynez or out of state. Now I realize why. State Street is blocked, has not reopened long past COVID. Businesses are failing — why are the residents not allowed to drive the main drag? It would benefit the business as there will be more exposure due to drive-by viewing. Those who are retired, and do not feel like walking the entire length of State Street, can view from their vehicle. Paseo Nuevo is beginning to look like La Cumbre Plaza — sad. The homeless line State Street now. A man was urinating between cars off De la Guerra today!

Let’s go locals, reopen State Street, work with local businesses owners to bring back our iconic town. Is the decision up to local leaders, or can this issue be put to a ballot? Take care, S.B.