Concerts in the Park Series Returns to Chase Palm Park This Month

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 6, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of the annual concert series, Concerts in the Park. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought large crowds and a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000.

Concerts will take place on Thursdays throughout the summer at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Local opening acts will take the stage around 5:00 p.m. as crowds arrive. The community is invited to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics, to enjoy an evening of free music along Cabrillo Boulevard. Local businesses will also be onsite with food available for purchase.

2024 Concerts in the Park Schedule

Thursday, June 27 – The Tearaways

Thursday, July 11 – Brittney & The B-Sides

Thursday, July 18 – Area 51

Thursday, July 25 – Mezcal Martini

Thursday, August 8 – Echoswitch

When: 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Main Act

Where: Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park (map)

The free concert series is hosted in partnership with the PARC Foundation. More information about Concerts in the Park can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts