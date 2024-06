On May 29, 2024, around 8–9 a.m. between Junipero and Pueblo Streets, I found a semi-used Rolex Submariner with a black dial in the ground while I was running. If it’s yours, you can obtain it by providing evidence, a serial number, and proof of ownership at the Santa Barbara Police Station, where it’s currently in their possession. If you would like to give or provide more information, email me back at oitursios@pipeline.sbcc.edu .

