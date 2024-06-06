The Pearl Chase Society presents the next installment in their Kellam De Forest Speaker Series this Friday, June 7 with architects Cass Ensberg & Leslie Colasse presenting “ New Perspectives in Santa Barbara History.”

This event will focus on what makes Santa Barbara’s built environment so romantic, appealing, and powerful, and, why and how Santa Barbara’s design review plays an important role in bringing balance to proposed development as our city grows. The event is free and open to the public.

Cass Ensberg is an Historic Landmarks Commissioner and Leslie Colasse is former Chairperson of the Single Family Design Review Board, both for the City of Santa Barbara.

Colasse shares, “We are programmed to want much more than we need. The majority of what we “want” ends up in two places – someone else’s bank account and a landfill.”

The Design Review Boards (and Objective Design Development Standards) are in place to help ensure that proposed developments contribute to and benefit the entire community by preserving Santa Barbara’s unique character through thoughtful and sensitive design and neighborhood compatibility.

Ensberg explains “Balance is crucial as we work to create housing that is sensitive to our neighborhoods in terms of size, bulk and scale, and also beautiful, with the detailing and artistry to that tells our unique Santa Barbara story.” She hopes that we can “Remember the potential to create smaller structures that can make for bigger gardens and outdoor spaces.”

Many visual examples will be shared during the presentation to illustrate some of the threats and challenges to Santa Barbara’s quintessential architectural style, as well as to provide inspiration moving forward.

The Kellam de Forest speaker series is presented by the non-profit Pearl Chase Society. This event takes place at 5:30 PM on Friday, June 7 at the Alhecama Theatre, 215 E. Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara. Seating is limited. Call 805-961-3938 for reservations.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.