On View: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Presents ‘Coastal Moments’

“The Pilgrim in Port” by Thomas Van Stein | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the opening of its latest exhibition Coastal Moments, a presentation of 10 local plein air artists and their works incorporating coastal landscapes and ocean themes. The exhibit kindles a sense of calm, serenity, and meditation while celebrating the awe-inspiring beauty of the world’s coastline.

Featured artists include Ann Shelton Beth, Nancy Davidson, Camille Dellar, Rick Garcia, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Ray Hunter, Ann Sanders, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.

“The ocean has long had complex and varied connotations for artists. For some, it represents an ever-present source of tranquility; for others the sea is turbulent and fierce symbolizing change or destruction.” said SBMM Curator Emily Falke. “For many it’s some combination of the two. The exhibiting artists’ works are meditations on the ocean as an affirmation of both human and environmental beauty.”

Plein air painters capture a moment or impression of the landscape, immersing themselves in their surroundings to paint what they see before them. First popularized by the Impressionists, this technique allows the artist to utilize changing light effects, shadows, and brilliant color palettes to achieve the ever-changing wild and natural world.

“Miramar Beach” by Ann Sanders | Credit: Courtesy

“Plein air painters capture moments that can never be repeated,” said SBMM Deputy Director Jessica Tade. “Especially in Santa Barbara, we have unique landscapes that are beautifully interpreted by our local artists.”

The exhibition aims to evoke a range of emotions in the viewer, allowing individuals to reflect on their own connections to the coastline and personal experiences with nature as they experience each artist’s work.

Coastal Moments will be on view from June 13, 2024 though August 18, 2024. Learn more about visiting the museum at sbmm.org or by calling (805) 962-8404.

The exhibition is generously sponsored by George H. and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation; Mimi Michaelis; The June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust; and Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Located in the historic Waterfront Center Building, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is a hub for exploring Santa Barbara’s coastal heritage. Founded by local fishermen, divers, and sailors in July of 2000, SBMM offers a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs for all ages. Visitors are invited to discover the ocean’s integral role in our community through hands-on experiences, with the goal of instilling a deep appreciation for the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel and ensuring its legacy lives on.

SBMM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To learn more, visit sbmm.org.