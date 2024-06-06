Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Tuesday, June 6, at 1:46 a.m. PT.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

This launch completed the second of two test launches scheduled for this week from north Vandenberg.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, was the launch decision authority. This is Titus’s final launch as a vice commander at Vandenberg SFB as his retirement ceremony will occur later today.

“Two test launches in one week is an incredible achievement. This week we demonstrated our capability of rapidly testing our critical deterrent systems for the nation,” said Titus. “The unwavering dedication of our Guardians and Airmen is truly inspiring as is their commitment to our mission. It has been an honor to serve our country alongside these remarkable people.”

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg SFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.