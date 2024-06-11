Detectives Investigating Attempted Murder of a Juvenile

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that has left a juvenile seriously injured. On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at about 12:02 AM, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 700-block Rosemary Road. When they arrived, deputies found a 17-year-old male juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. The juvenile was immediately transported to an area hospital for care.

Deputies secured the crime scene for forensics and detectives responded to conduct follow-up. No arrest(s) have been made in this early stage of the investigation. Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or know the identity of the suspect(s) to reach out. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (805)934-6150. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (805)681-4171 or you can submit an anonymous tip on our website: www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ .

This investigation remains ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office plans to share updates as they become available. The prognosis of the juvenile victim is not available at this time.