MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration +Innovation, will Celebrate Its One-Millinonth Guest of June20

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Friday, June 7, 2024) – Celebrate one million bright ideas with us in honor of MOXI’s one-millionth guest! On Thursday, June 20, we’ll have a live DJ by Gavin Roy Presents from 11 AM – 1 PM, and guests will be eligible to win a prize package including a shopping spree in MOXI’s museum store, and gift certificates from museum and restaurant partners.

“What an accomplishment! We’re thrilled to have become such an integral part of the Santa Barbara experience and a trusted resource for science learning. We’re looking forward to many years of fun and discovery ahead.” – MOXI President and CEO, Robin Gose

After opening its doors in 2017, MOXI has established itself as an epicenter of fun and joyful learning through interactive play and creativity. Welcoming one million visitors to MOXI is a testament to the museum’s continued public interest and support, and its critical role in fostering curiosity, creativity, and a love for science. We couldn’t be happier for this success in providing engaging, interactive exhibits that resonate with children and families – turning curious kids into future innovators.

Membership Rules at MOXI! Become a Member and enjoy great perks, including advance entry to Measurement Rules during Members Only preview hours on opening day, June 15. Become a Member online, by contacting members@moxi.org or by calling 805.770.5011 today.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. MOXI is LEED-certified Gold and serves guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals and donations from individuals, foundations and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.