Thanks to Nick Welsh for mentioning former County Counsel Jack Cohan and Exxon ( Angry Poodle 6/6/24 ). As a young ’80s-era county planner, I was privileged to know and drink with Jack and other ’80s era environmental giants such as Supervisors Bill Wallace and Tom Rogers. These folks shaped our community and protected the environment. We could use some environmental giants at the county now.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.