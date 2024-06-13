The Journey of Lot 6
You think of me as ol lot 6
But once I was wilderness out in the stix
After earth cooled the water went away
I became a vast plain sprouting grasses & hay
For centuries I seasoned completely alone
Nothing around not even a stone
The birds & deer started comin around
Feeding on my bounty growing up through the ground
But this couldn’t last, there were changes in store
And the next thing I know, I’m a Chumash floor
Family, kids, a log for a table
Then the Spanish show up and make me a stable
This didn’t last long, it was no big deal
What really changed me was the automobile
Which led to my dressing of shiny black tar
And the strips you can see to guide every car
That wasn’t enough for a growing city
So today I’m a structure, grand and pretty
My history forgotten, lost in the mix
Now for decades I’ll stand as the new LOT 6
Editor’s Note: Lot 6 celebrates its 18th year on June 13, which was its grand opening day in 2006. The author was there, a parking lot attendant who wrote this poem as he watched it all happen.