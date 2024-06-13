You think of me as ol lot 6

But once I was wilderness out in the stix

After earth cooled the water went away

I became a vast plain sprouting grasses & hay

For centuries I seasoned completely alone

Nothing around not even a stone

The birds & deer started comin around

Feeding on my bounty growing up through the ground

But this couldn’t last, there were changes in store

And the next thing I know, I’m a Chumash floor

Family, kids, a log for a table

Then the Spanish show up and make me a stable

This didn’t last long, it was no big deal

What really changed me was the automobile

Which led to my dressing of shiny black tar

And the strips you can see to guide every car

That wasn’t enough for a growing city

So today I’m a structure, grand and pretty

My history forgotten, lost in the mix

Now for decades I’ll stand as the new LOT 6

Editor’s Note: Lot 6 celebrates its 18th year on June 13, which was its grand opening day in 2006. The author was there, a parking lot attendant who wrote this poem as he watched it all happen.