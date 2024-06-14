Bandit

Bandit has so many great traits it’s hard know where to begin. He’s been in a foster home, so a lot has been learned about him. He is great with all dogs of all sizes, did well with kids, and seems to have no interest in cats or chickens. He is doing great with crate training and knows what “go potty” means. He hasn’t shown interest in chewing on anything except dog chew toys. He gets very excited when he plays and when he knows it’s time for a walk so asking him to “sit” to settle to be calm is key. He is an energetic boy would love to live in a home with another dog that has his same play style and a yard to play in. He’s a Pit Bull Terrier mix, neutered, 68 lbs., about 2 years and 5 months old. Call or email today to learn more about Bandit and set up a meet!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bandit and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Lacey

Lacey is an approximately 2 year old Australian Kelpie mix. She is very sweet, but initially a little shy. Lacey does well with other dogs, and even kids! She is about 35 lbs, and would be great for an active owner who doesn’t want to hit the trails alone.

Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our much needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.