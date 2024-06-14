South Coast Business & Technology Awards Gross Another Record Total for Area Scholarships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — For the second consecutive year, the South Coast Business & Technology (SCBT) Awards ceremony has grossed record proceeds on behalf of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Eight standout organizations and individuals were honored during the 2024 ceremony, which took place June 11 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The annual awards recognize innovation, leadership, and success in the area’s business and technology sectors. This year’s event grossed $313,450, with net proceeds benefiting the Scholarship Foundation.

This year’s honorees included Zohar Ziv (Pioneer Award); Noozhawk (Excellence in Service); Jackie Carrera of the Santa Barbara Foundation (Executive of the Year); Tecolote Research (Company of the Year); Andrew Firestone and Jess Parker of StonePark Capital (Entrepreneurs of the Year); and Pearly and Rabbit (Rising Stars).

“This annual showcase reminds us that our region is home to an extraordinary abundance of world-class business talent and technological innovation. It also affirms the importance of our continuing efforts to help educate the workforce of tomorrow,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. “We are grateful for this enduring partnership with our local business community.”

Proceeds from the South Coast Business & Technology Awards have benefited the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barabara since 2001, resulting in more than $3 million in scholarships to date.

Nearly 500 people attended the June 11 ceremony. Serving as event co-chairs this year are Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Matt Rowe, branch manager and vice president for wealth management at Raymond James in Santa Barbara. Joining Mr. Rowe as the ceremony’s co-emcee was Donna Weidl, a senior vice president and wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch in Santa Barbara.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.