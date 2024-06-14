Sports
Westmont Baseball Head Coach Tyler LaTorre Resigns, Accepts Head Coach Position at Pepperdine

The Warriors Won An NAIA National Championship in LaTorre's First Season

Fri Jun 14, 2024 | 10:05pm
Tyler LaTorre led Westmont to a NAIA National Championship in his first season at the helm of the program. | Credit: Ron Smith Westmont Sports Information.

After a successful two-year stint as Westmont baseball head coach, Tyler LaTorre resigned on Friday to accept the head coaching position at Pepperdine effective immediately

La Torre took the helm of the Westmont baseball program in the summer of 2022 and during the 2023 season won a program-record 48 games, a GSAC Regular Season Championship, a GSAC Tournament Championship  and the first NAIA national championship in program history.

These unprecedented achievements led to LaTorre being named NAIA Coach of the Year.

In 2024, the Warriors moved to NCAA Division 2 and finished second in the PacWest Conference with a 33-15-3 overall record. LaTorre was named PacWest Coach of the Year.

“The Westmont Baseball program is thriving, and it will continue to thrive,” said LaTorre in a press release. “Thank you to the players. You are why I coach. Your belief in our program being bigger than baseball will stand firm for years to come.”

The search for the next Westmont baseball head coach is underway.

Sat Jun 15, 2024 | 11:39am
