Deputies Request Public’s Assistance with Animal Abuse Investigation

Isla Vista, Calif. – Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary and animal abuse case where four chickens were killed. On Sunday, June 16, 2024, at approximately 7:11 p.m., deputies responded to a church in the 6500-block of Picasso Road for a report of chickens who were found dead on the property.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that a single suspect trespassed into a locked chicken coop that belongs to the Isla Vista Community Services District on the church property. The suspect used a bat, or similar object to bludgeon the chickens, killing four of them. There is no indication that this crime was intended target the church specifically.

Sheriff’s deputies are following up on this case, gathering evidence, and contacting witnesses. The suspect has not yet been arrested. Deputies would like to encourage anyone with information to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station at (805) 681-4179. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (805)681-4171 or you can submit an anonymous tip on our website: www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.