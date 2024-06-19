While I appreciate the gist of The Moral Gray Zone, I feel it is important to follow up on two of the writer’s points. In the article, Jill Critelli states, “ … although students of today don’t have to fear a draft — thank you, Vietnam protestors.” While there currently is no active draft, all men (or assigned male at birth) are required to register for the military draft by the Selective Service Administration. Draft registration was suspended by President Ford in 1975 but reinstated by President Carter in 1980 in reaction to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In fact, a bill was just passed by the California Senate last month, and is heading to the State Assembly, which would make people as young as 16 years old, i.e., minors, and up to age 26, deemed to have agreed to automatic registration for the draft by placing their signature on a driver’s license application.

The op-ed also states that “wars are fought by remote guided missiles and unmanned drones. While this style of combat protects our soldiers … ” “Unmanned” is a deceptive term. Enlisted personnel suffer from post-traumatic stress and moral injury caused by their participation in the remote-controlled combat that has killed innumerable people since taken up by the U.S. military following September 11, 2001.

Kate Connell is the former Director of Truth in Recruitment, which educates students, families, and school districts about alternatives to military careers, inform families of their children’s privacy rights, and advocate for policies regulating recruiter presence on campuses.