Dr. David R. Quincy, Family Medicine, Joins Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA— David R. Quincy, MD, family medicine provider, has joined Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara where he will practice primary care medicine alongside Yana Gristan, MD and Arielle Kanner, DO. The practice is located at 2329 Oak Park Lane in Santa Barbara.

Dr. David Quincy is a family physician with over three decades of experience. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Practice and holds a Certificate of Added Qualification in Primary Care Sports Medicine. Dr. Quincy earned his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from Tulane University. He completed his Family Medicine Residency at San Bernardino County Medical Center and a Sports Medicine Fellowship at San Jose Medical Center.

Dr. Quincy currently serves as Cottage Health’s Chief Ambulatory Medical Officer. He is proficient in medical Spanish and has a strong commitment to community service.

The physicians at this clinic focus on providing primary care to adults. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara is located at 2329 Oak Park Lane in Santa Barbara. The practice is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Drs. Gristan, Kanner or Quincy, call 805-563- 7010 or visit cottagehealth.org/primary-care/providers.