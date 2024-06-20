A recent op-ed talks of a new “morally gray” war in the Middle East. It would seem the gray is not so thick that the writer can’t peer through and come down firmly on the side of Hamas.

Author Jill Critelli apparently arrived at her conclusions by visiting encamped UCSB students who gave her cookies and flowers, and listening to the words of geriatric rockers who parade around on stage in Nazi SS costumes.

Her new friends in Hamas, by the way, are the folks who feature in their charter the goal of destroying Israel and killing all Jews. And lest we forget, this is the same Hamas that throws gay people off of roof tops as public punishment.

Nowhere in the piece does the writer mention the Israeli victims of Hamas’ October 7 attacks, including the families burned alive, the women raped, and the babies beheaded. Never mind the 240 hostages Hamas took.

Every caring person feels the pain of the suffering in Gaza, but apparently the “moral gray zone” impairs her vision of atrocities committed against Jews.