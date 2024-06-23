I was not born in America. My father came here after dodging bullets during the Second World War and escaping prison camps three times. He was a medical student in Liviv, Ukraine, when Germany and Russia converged to conquer Poland. His father was taken by the Russians to the Katyn Forest and executed by Stalin for being an officer in the Polish army.

My father escaped from a Russian train and fled on foot to Romania, where he was taken prisoner, suspected of being a Russian spy. Cleared after a few weeks he was sent to France and trained with an effort to assemble a 2nd Polish Army offensive. His adventures as he put it, took him to Edinburgh, Scotland, where he completed his medical studies at the University of Edinburgh.

It was there where he met my mother, who was serving in the Polish Army, having joined in a recruitment effort conducted in Canada. She joined the war effort there, being too young to serve in the American Forces.

They married, and I was born in Scotland but could not claim American citizenship through my mother because she had taken an oath with the Polish Army, bringing her American Citizenship in question. My father also couldn’t claim citizenship. He went through the naturalization process, testing and doing all that while having to go back to school to qualify for a medical practice license in Michigan. He also secured a job at Hudson Motors as a first aid practitioner in the manufacturing plant. My Mother had to reverify her birth in Detroit.

I did not become a citizen until I was 18. I had graduated high school and decided to join the Air Force in 1965. My security clearance was held up because of my foreign birth. Finally I was granted citizenship based on my father on the same date he received his certificate.

Now the Democrats are handing out citizenship like discount certificates at Walmart. Granting a right to social services, my tax dollars, having done nothing to contribute to those resources. The H*ll! I say. There’s a lot more to my family’s story, but listen to me, I will do everything in my power to see everyone of these border crashers sent back to their own countries and go through the process like I, my father, and mother had to.