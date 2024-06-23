Thank you for being independent!

We knew that the electoral college rejects democracy, but now our mainstream media is also collaborating to prevent real competition. RFK Jr. may not be the best potential president (we have not seen the best since Dr. Spock many years ago), but at least he is honest enough with the people to acknowledge that he is a recovering drug addict with many years clean and sober. I would trust him to tell the people the truth, something few presidents have done other than Eisenhower (the Military Industrial Congressional Complex [MICC]) and Carter (the Malaise speech).

We need the truth about the MICC and fossil fuels more than ever. He is an environmental attorney/activist who has proven himself as able to take on the corporate interests and win, is that why the corporate interests do not want him in the debate?