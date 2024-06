Have you ever seen a star so bright

You’d think it might be Venus sparkling and twinkling

Like a Diamond in the night?

Sometimes a woman is brighter than a star

With a wicked pull of gravity

That won’t let you travel far

Andromeda and the Sisters

Sirius and the Twins

Guide you through the heavens

Exalt you from within

It is Venus Aphrodite now

Spinning through your head

The clearest voice like wedding bells

What she wore and what she said.