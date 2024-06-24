I just want to say how much I enjoyed reading and relating to Nick Welsh’s article about our past hoboes and those currently who find their cars to be their homes.

As a child of about 10 years old, my friend and I would bike to the “Hobo Jungle” to visit. We met the Mayor, sang Christmas Carols, and admired how organized and kind the men were. Funny, 68 years later and I’m still enjoying the company of, while volunteering, helping “Showers of Blessings” meet the needs of our unhoused.

Thank you so much for your uplifting perspective.