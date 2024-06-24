Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, CA (June 18, 2024)—Casa Dorinda honored Scholarship Award Recipients on Tuesday, June 18th, at its Annual Awards Ceremony. This event recognizes staff members and their families who received a scholarship through the Casa Dorinda Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Brian McCague, Casa Dorinda’s President and CEO, welcomed attendees and highlighted that nearly 800 scholarships and $1.9 million have been awarded over the years through this program. This year, more than 30 awardees and $185,000 in scholarship awards broke records.

Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera also addressed attendees at the ceremony and recognized the generosity of Casa Dorinda residents who contribute significant funds to this program annually. The resident Casa Dorinda Scholarship Committee was praised for its leadership and commitment to growing the number of awardees from previous years.

Awardees shared their academic goals and dreams and thanked Casa Dorinda residents for supporting them through their philanthropy.

For more information on the Casa Dorinda Scholarship Fund, please contact Lisa Thomas, Director of Philanthropy, at 805-969-8070/ 805-451-1822 or lthomas@casadorinda.org