Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Celebrates Successful Inaugural Year of ¡Listos! Smart & Ready Program and Announces Expansion Plans

CARPINTERIA, CA (June 24, 2024) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is excited to announce the remarkable success of its pilot program, ¡Listos! Smart & Ready, and its plans for expansion as the program enters its second year this fall. Designed to promote financial stability and literacy among participating families, ¡Listos! has already made a significant impact in its inaugural year, providing essential support and education to the community.

Launched in response to the financial challenges faced by local families, particularly exacerbated by the pandemic, ¡Listos! Smart & Ready has empowered parents with crucial financial skills through bilingual financial literacy classes. Topics covered include budgeting, saving, and investing. In its first year, the program provided scholarship assistance to 33 families, who have benefitted greatly from the initiative. Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting significant improvements in their financial well-being.

Participants in the ¡Listos! program enjoyed no-cost out-of-school enrichment activities during the 2023-2024 school year. Reflecting on the impact of this initiative, one parent shared, “The ¡Listos! program has helped my family financially and has relieved some of our financial burden. It has also encouraged us to save and has helped me plan for the future. I am now considering my daughter’s college education and my own retirement.”

Another parent emphasized the program’s effectiveness, stating, “El programa lo dice ‘listos’” (“The program says it all: ‘ready.'”).

A standout feature of the program has been Girls Inc.’s matching incentive. Nearly $300 was distributed back to each of the 33 participating families, totaling $10,000 in matched savings, encouraging and rewarding responsible financial practices.

The success and demand for ¡Listos! have inspired Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to expand its efforts. The organization aims to secure sufficient funding to transition from a fee-based model to a sliding-scale scholarship model, ensuring that the Strong, Smart, and Bold programming is accessible and equitable for all girls. For the fiscal year 2024, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria aims to raise $300,000 to provide comprehensive scholarships to all eligible families seeking financial assistance.

As Girls Inc. of Carpinteria advances with ¡Listos! and its broader mission, the organization recognizes that the generosity and partnership of its supporters are crucial. Their belief in Girls Inc.’s programs fuels the determination to create impactful experiences that shape the lives of young women in the community.

For those interested in supporting Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s expansion and funding goals for ¡Listos!, Please consider making a donation at https://girlsinc-carp.org/. Your contribution will ensure that all girls in our community have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Incorporated®, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 1100 youth in the Carpinteria Valley, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.