Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Work to Begin This Week

The Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project, part of Project Connect, will begin this week. Please be advised of upcoming work on Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue and expect delays.

During the overnight hours (8 p.m. – 6 a.m.) on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25, grinding work will be taking place on Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue.

The overnight hours (8 p.m. – 6 a.m.) of Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 crews will be paving on Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue.

Daytime hours (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.) on Friday, June 28 crews will be finishing up. Please move through the area with caution.

Work is not currently scheduled for Saturday, June 29 or Sunday, June 30. Schedule and specific activities are subject to change.

Please drive with caution and use alternative routes when possible. Share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists. For days with night work, the road will be drivable the next morning.

Once complete, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project will feature:

One vehicle lane in each direction

Painted median

Dedicated bike lanes in each direction

Back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Ave.

Improved pavement

New traffic signals

Project Connect

Project Connect is the City of Goleta’s large-scale construction project that includes Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions, Hollister Avenue Bridge Relocation Project, two new roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the Highway 217 interchange, the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project, and San Jose Creek flood control capacity improvements. Project completion is anticipated in 2026 when drivers and pedestrians will have increased east-west access across Old Town Goleta.

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116 or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.