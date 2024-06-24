Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 21, 2024 – Work is about to begin to repair City infrastructure damaged in the February 2024 storm. The atmospheric river storm that occurred on February 4, 2024, caused significant damage in Goleta, including flooding on public streets, open spaces, and other property in the City; damage to public rights-of-way, including storm drain infrastructure; downed trees blocking sidewalks and streets; road closures; and disruption of public services.

Five public infrastructure repair projects will take place between the end of June and August.

The Ellwood Mesa Emergency Access Road project is scheduled to start the week of June 24th and will take approximately one month to complete. The project is located along the trail to Ellwood Mesa off Santa Barbara Shores Drive and will involve replacing the culvert and access road across Devereux Creek. Ellwood Mesa Open Space will remain open with detour signs posted to avoid the construction area. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at (805) 690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.

The Newport Drive Culvert Repair project is anticipated to start in early July and take approximately one month to complete. Located between the 7500 and 7600 blocks of Newport Drive at a small creek, the project will involve rep-airing the southern end of a box culvert with new piles, foundation and wingwalls and replacing the adjacent sidewalk that has been undermined by storm flows. The work will mostly occur within the creek with minor traffic and pedestrian impacts expected on Newport Drive. Questions or comments can be directed to Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at (805) 690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.

The Evergreen Park Drainage Repair project is expected to start in early July and will take approximately one month to complete. The project is located along Padova Drive near the southern entrance of Evergreen Park. The project will involve replacing a catch basin, storm drain pipe, and installing a new junction and outlet structure. The eroded bank will also be repaired. The work will occur on the south end of Evergreen Park. The park will remain open with detour signs posted to avoid the construction area. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Kent Yankee, Contract Project Manager, at kyankee@cityofgoleta.org.

The San Pedro Creek Storm Drain Repair project is planned to start in late July and take approximately one month to complete. The project, located along Westmorland Place near San Pedro Creek, will involve installing a new concrete collar, headwall, and footing over a 48” storm drainpipe. The work will mostly occur on the San Pedro creek bank with minor traffic and pedestrian impacts expected on Westmorland Place. For questions or comments, contact Contract Project Manager Kent Yankee at kyankee@cityofgoleta.org.

The Covington Way and Camino Venturoso Drain Debris Removal project is expected to start in August and take approximately one week to complete. The project is located at the intersection of Covington Way and Camino Venturoso and will involve dewatering and removing debris from an adjacent storm drain outlet structure, flushing out upstream storm drain pipe, and CCTV pipe inspections. Traffic control will be in place to guide vehicles and pedestrians around the work area. For questions or comments, contact Project Manager Daniel Virgen Jr. at (805) 961-7564 or dvirgen@cityofgoleta.org.

All projects have approved permits and biologists will be performing pre-work surveys for sensitive wildlife species to avoid any impacts. The City thanks you in advance for your patience.