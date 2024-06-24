Has anyone at City Hall noticed the tragedy of Leadbetter Beach lately? You can hardly see the sand for rotted, dried kelp, not to mention the washed-ashore debris, pieces of wood, and the occasional log. This mess can be cleaned up if city leaders choose to do so.

A more significant problem is the loss of beach sand, which after many storm years (including 1983 when we lost not only beach but also two-thirds of the park at the west end of the parking lot) has left Leadbetter Beach pretty narrow.

The city of San Clemente in Orange County also experienced a significant loss of beach sand in recent years but did something about it. They partnered with the U.S. Corps of Engineers to thus far replenish almost half of the 251,000 cubic yards scheduled to be dredged and placed on their city beach. Cost is of course a factor but not nearly as bad if you partner with Uncle Sam, as San Clemente did.

Let’s fix Leadbetter, what do you say?