Reminder: Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Construction Begins Tonight

GOLETA, CA, June 24, 2024 – Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project construction begins tonight, June 24 on Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue. Grinding work will take place during the overnight hours (8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.) on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25. Once the grinding work is complete, overnight paving is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 (8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.).Work is planned during the day on Friday, June 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to allow crews to raise manholes and valves to the new road elevation. Work is not currently scheduled for Saturday, June 29 or Sunday, June 30.

Schedule and specific activities are subject to change.

For days with night work, the road will be drivable the next morning. Please drive with caution and use alternative routes when possible. Share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project is part of the City’s largest capital improvement project, Project Connect, which broke ground earlier this year in March 2024.

Once complete, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project will feature:

One vehicle lane in each direction

Painted median

Dedicated bike lanes in each direction

Back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Avenue

Improved pavement

New traffic signals

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116 or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

The City understands that projects such as this can be inconvenient, and we appreciate your patience.

About Project Connect



Project Connect is a multi-year project that will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions, and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge.

The large-scale construction project includes Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions, Hollister Avenue Bridge Replacement Project, two new roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the Highway 217 interchange, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project, and San Jose Creek flood control capacity improvements. Project completion is anticipated in 2026 when drivers and pedestrians will have increased east-west access across Old Town Goleta.