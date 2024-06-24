The Blue Owl and Rooted Santa Barbara County Presents “Give a Hoot” Benefit on July 1, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – June 21, 2024 – The Blue Owl and Rooted Santa Barbara County have linked arms to present a series of “Give a Hoot,’ events, with the next plant-powered mixer and benefit on Monday, July 1, 2024 from 5-7 pm at The Blue Owl, 5 W. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here or at RootedSantaBarbara.org/Events.

Tickets include a mouthwatering plant-based buffet featuring 4th of July-style dishes with live music by Joseph Barbosa! Proceeds benefit Rooted’s plant-forward nutrition education programs in our community. Menu highlights include plant-filled tacos, sweetheart burritos, savory and sweet salads, cowboy caviar – and a special dessert!

Celebrate freedom, health, and delicious plant-powered food with us! Secure your spot today! Please register by June 30, 2024. Learn more at RootedSBC.org/events.

“Your support helps us prioritize prevention in our community and promote health equity and resilience through whole food, plant-based nutrition education. Together, we can equip our community to lead healthier lives and eat to thrive. We’re stronger when we’re all healthy!,” said Executive Lead Beth Skidmore, MSACN. “The Blue Owl hosted our first sold-out event in March, and we’re excited to gather again! We love The Blue Owl’s vegan menu and the special dishes they’re creating for Give a Hoot. We hope you can join us!”

About Rooted Santa Barbara County:

Enjoy more life – eat more plants! Rooted Santa Barbara County is a community-based organization mobilizing Santa Barbara County to grow health equity and resilience through whole food plant-based nutrition education and support. Rooted is a fiscally sponsored organization of the Santa Barbara Foundation. Visit RootedSantaBarbara.org for more information.