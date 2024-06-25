Premier title company 805title has expanded to downtown Santa Barbara with the opening of a new office on State Street.

805title offers fast and accurate title insurance for consumers, realtors, lenders and attorneys. It’s the only independent title agency in Santa Barbara County, and provides personalized and customer-centric service.

The agency’s new office gives 805title a physical foothold in the Santa Barbara region, allowing it to reach local customers more directly. The company also has offices in Westlake Village and provides title services throughout the state.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Santa Barbara community,” said founder and CEO Sergio Gonzalez. “We look forward to becoming a go-to resource for title insurance services.”

805title is known for accurate, thorough, and efficient service that helps professionals working in real estate and law build their businesses and protect their clients. The company’s expert team understands that an incomplete title report can hurt clients such as homebuyers financially and sour their relationship with other parties involved in a transaction. Title insurance provides protection and reassurance.

Gonzalez and co-founder Galen Callahan launched 805title in 2022 after recognizing a need in the 805 community for a title company that could offer a high level of experience in title and escrow, and that had a background in real estate sales. Both founders previously worked for decades in various aspects of the real estate industry, including lending, digital marketing, and as real estate brokers and entrepreneurs.

805title is located at 1117 State Street. Visit 805title.com, email hello@805title.com or call 805-568-6006.

