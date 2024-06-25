Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

MONTECITO, California – Local realtor, investor and entrepreneur Kim Stone will take over as president of the Montecito Rotary Club beginning July 1.

Stone, a long-timer Rotary member who has led multiple service projects for the organization, will succeed Tony Morris, who is stepping down from the club after a two-year term. Founded in 1953, the Rotary Club of Montecito has developed projects and provided service to the community and the wider world for more than 70 years.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Tony for his outstanding service and exceptional dedication,” Stone said. “I’m excited and honored to play a leadership role in this incredible organization, and I look forward to sharing the magic of Rotary with everyone.”

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends and leaders who see a world where people unite and take action in their communities and beyond. Through service projects, scholarships, and various humanitarian efforts, Rotary members work together to promote peace, fight disease, support education and alleviate poverty.

Stone joined Rotary in October 2005, when she was living in Sonora, Calif. While there she served as secretary and youth chair for the Interact Club, committing herself to the Rotary motto of “service above self.” She organized annual service trips to Mexico for dozens of high school students and facilitated youth exchanges with other countries. After relocating to the Santa Barbara area in 2017 following the birth of her first grandchild, Stone joined the Rotary Club of Montecito.

For her upcoming term, Kim said she will draw inspiration from a recent trip she took to the Rotary International Convention in Singapore, which provided valuable insights and cemented her dedication to the Rotary’s mission. Stone will also continue to work professionally as a real estate agent, investor, and owner of La Pêche Events, a mobile bar company featuring a shabby chic vintage van, based in Santa Barbara.

The Rotary Club of Montecito meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 12pm at Music Academy of the West. For more information or to join the club for lunch, email kim@LaPecheEvents.com