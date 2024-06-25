Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA— June 25, 2024 — The public is invited to the Unity Singers’ concert, “Summertime Fun!” at Unity of Santa Barbara on Friday, June 28th at 7 PM.

Annual Tradition

The concert, featuring golden oldies, the Beach Boys, Elvis, and more has been a longtime annual tradition at Unity. Music Director, Noreen Brokke, said, “I started doing this concert as a tribute to my dad, who served in WWII.”

Unity Singers

Ms. Brokke started the choir about 40 years ago, with being able to take the group to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2018 as one of the highlights of their history together. The current group of 25 choir members perform at Unity of Santa Barbara twice a month on Sundays, plus special events and services, such as Easter. The Unity Singers also perform around town at other churches and retirement centers throughout the year, as well as offer special concerts such as the one happening this week.

Summertime Fun

In addition to Ms. Brokke on piano, the Unity Singers will be accompanied by Jim Mooy on trumpet, Pablo Perez on bass, and Rene Martinez on drums for the “Summertime Fun” concert, Friday at 7 PM. There will be free refreshments after the concert.